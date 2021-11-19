Advertisement

Cat stuck on a roof for three days rescued by animal law enforcement officer with the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region

Cat rescued by an Animal Law Enforcement Officer.
By Tony Keith
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 7:08 PM MST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A cat didn’t have to waste one of its nine lives thanks to an alert citizen and an animal law enforcement officer with the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR)!

This past weekend, the Animal Law Enforcement Team with HSPPR responded to a call about a cat that was stuck on a roof for about three days. An officer was able to get on the roof and make contact with the cat, which appeared both lethargic and terrified. The officer was able to safely remove the animal from the roof.

The next day, someone reached out to HSPPR stating they believed the cat was theirs! The animal was reunited with the its family after they were able to verify ownership.

We have all been in an "uh oh" situation. Over the weekend, this poor kitty found himself in one of those predicaments....

