Air Force basketball rallies for win over Texas Southern in home opener

UASFA, Colo. (KKTV) - The Air Force men’s basketball team didn’t let a double-digit deficit faze them Wednesday, rallying from 15 points down to win 61-57 over Texas Southern in the 2021-22 home opener at Clune Arena.

The Falcons poor shooting dug them a 29-14 hole to the Lions with 5:24 remaining in the first. But timely shots before halftime and key free throws cut the deficit to 5 at the break. Air Force was led by Joseph Octave’s 17 points and senior A.J. Walker’s 13 points and 3 rebounds to rally back.

The Falcons (2-1) win their second straight game of the season. They will face Holy Cross in the Sunshine Slam Saturday at 12:30 p.m.

