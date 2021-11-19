Advertisement

2 dead after head-on crash involving a stolen vehicle along Highway 285 in Colorado

Deadly crash along Highway 285, Nov. 18, 2021.
Deadly crash along Highway 285, Nov. 18, 2021.(CBS Denver)
By Tony Keith
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 6:34 PM MST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
PARK COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Two people are dead and two others are injured following a head-on crash involving a stolen vehicle along a Colorado highway on Thursday.

According to Master Trooper Gary Cutler with Colorado State Patrol, they started receiving calls about a vehicle driving recklessly and speeding up to 100 mph. Troopers weren’t able to get a visual on the vehicle before it collided head on with another vehicle at Highway 285 and Rosalie Road. The intersection is in Park County northeast of Bailey.

According to Master Trooper Cutler, investigators learned the vehicle driving recklessly was stolen out of Denver. Both the driver and passenger of the stolen vehicle died in the crash. The driver of the other vehicle has serious injuries and that driver’s passenger had minor injuries.

Last time this article was updated at 6:30 p.m., the highway was still closed in both directions for the investigation.

No one involved has been publicly identified.

