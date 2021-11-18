Woman believed to be kidnapped from Montrose, could be heading towards Mesa County

MONTROSE, Colo. (KKTV) - A missing Colorado woman could be danger.

Angela O’Neill was last seen in Montrose Wednesday at 5:50 p.m. Law enforcement believes she was kidnapped by 27-year-old Tre Richardson; the suspect and victim could be on their way to Mesa County.

O’Neill, 41, is described as white, 5-foot-6 and 130 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Richardson, 27, is blond with blue eyes, stands 6-foot-4 and 220 pounds, and is also white. He is believed to be armed and dangerous.

The vehicle they could be traveling in is a dark blue 2003 Ford Windstar with silver trim on the bottom and Colorado license plate CGX-453.

Anyone with information is implored to call 911 or the Montrose Police Department at 970-249-9110 right away.

