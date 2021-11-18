Advertisement

Woman believed to be kidnapped from Montrose, could be heading towards Mesa County

CBI poster
CBI poster(Colorado Bureau of Investigation)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 9:47 AM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTROSE, Colo. (KKTV) - A missing Colorado woman could be danger.

Angela O’Neill was last seen in Montrose Wednesday at 5:50 p.m. Law enforcement believes she was kidnapped by 27-year-old Tre Richardson; the suspect and victim could be on their way to Mesa County.

O’Neill, 41, is described as white, 5-foot-6 and 130 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Richardson, 27, is blond with blue eyes, stands 6-foot-4 and 220 pounds, and is also white. He is believed to be armed and dangerous.

The vehicle they could be traveling in is a dark blue 2003 Ford Windstar with silver trim on the bottom and Colorado license plate CGX-453.

Anyone with information is implored to call 911 or the Montrose Police Department at 970-249-9110 right away.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eight men suspected of stealing nearly $1 million worth of bikes.
8 arrested during ‘Operation Vicious Cycle’ in Colorado; men suspected of stealing nearly $1 million worth of bicycles
Police lights.
AMBER Alert canceled, 11-year-old girl located thanks to a tip from a citizen
Reconstruction photos of a woman only known as "Jane Doe." Her body was found off I-25 in...
Public asked to help identify ‘Jane Doe’ after her remains were found in Colorado; foul play suspected
LCSO logo.
1 dead following single-engine air tanker crash near a wildfire burning in Colorado
Police activity in Colorado Springs on I-25 11/17/21.
Stalled vehicle causes major traffic delays in Colorado Springs Wednesday night

Latest News

crow
1 on 1 with Colorado Rep. Jason Crow on Afghan refugee resettlement, Space Command saga
fountain fire
Investigation underway into fire that torched multiple RVs, forklift in Fountain
Health officials, families, teachers pleading for lawmakers to provide more mental health...
Health officials, families, teachers pleading for lawmakers to provide more mental health resources to Colorado children amid the pandemic
Children's Hospital Colorado - Colorado Springs campus
Health officials, families, teachers pleading for lawmakers to provide more mental health resources to Colorado children amid the pandemic