Vehicle fire spreads to multiple RVs, causes massive smoke plume in Fountain

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) - A fire torched four RVs and a forklift and was encroaching on a building before firefighters could get the upper hand Thursday morning.

The fire started as a single-vehicle at the Windish RV Center in Fountain and rapidly spread, the city fire chief told 11 News. Early on, the fire created a sizeable smoke plume that could be seen from several miles away, including 11 News’ camera on Cheyenne Mountain:

As of 7:20 a.m. -- about 50 minutes since the fire ignited -- the smoke is starting to die down.

The business is located at 9279 Bandley Drive just to the east of I-25.

