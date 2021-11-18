Public asked to help identify ‘Jane Doe’ after her body was found off I-25 in Colorado; foul play suspected

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is asking the public for help with identifying a woman who was found off I-25 in 1999.

On Wednesday, the CBI released new digital reconstruction images of the woman put together by a forensic artist. She is only known as “Jane Doe,” and her skeletal remains were found about 3.5 miles west of I-25 on Red Rocks Road, close to Walsenburg.

According to the CBI, this Jane Doe had “extensive dental work” and her teeth would have been a “Predominant” facial feature. Investigators believe foul play was involved in her death.

The woman is described as 5′8 to 5′10 inches tall, weighing approximately 130-145 lbs. She was estimated to be 30-45 years old at the time of her death. While her race is undetermined, she may be white, part *American Indian or Hispanic. She had shoulder length dark brown to black hair that may have been styled in dreadlocks.

The woman’s remains were found with clothing that included red, men’s long underwear with a Winston cigarette logo, red crop top t-shirt, blue jeans, red crew socks and dark-brown leather strap sandals.

Call 719-647-5990 with any useful information.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.