Advertisement

Public asked to help identify ‘Jane Doe’ after her body was found off I-25 in Colorado; foul play suspected

Reconstruction photos of a woman only known as "Jane Doe." Her body was found off I-25 in...
Reconstruction photos of a woman only known as "Jane Doe." Her body was found off I-25 in Colorado in 1999.(CBI)
By Tony Keith
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 7:51 PM MST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is asking the public for help with identifying a woman who was found off I-25 in 1999.

On Wednesday, the CBI released new digital reconstruction images of the woman put together by a forensic artist. She is only known as “Jane Doe,” and her skeletal remains were found about 3.5 miles west of I-25 on Red Rocks Road, close to Walsenburg.

According to the CBI, this Jane Doe had “extensive dental work” and her teeth would have been a “Predominant” facial feature. Investigators believe foul play was involved in her death.

The woman is described as 5′8 to 5′10 inches tall, weighing approximately 130-145 lbs. She was estimated to be 30-45 years old at the time of her death. While her race is undetermined, she may be white, part *American Indian or Hispanic. She had shoulder length dark brown to black hair that may have been styled in dreadlocks.

The woman’s remains were found with clothing that included red, men’s long underwear with a Winston cigarette logo, red crop top t-shirt, blue jeans, red crew socks and dark-brown leather strap sandals.

Call 719-647-5990 with any useful information.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Kruger Rock Fire just after it ignited on Nov. 16, 2021.
Fire burning outside Estes Park in Colorado estimated at 145 acres with 40 percent containment Wednesday night
Law enforcement at the scene of a reported industrial accident at a construction site off Mesa...
Deadly industrial accident near Security-Widefield under investigation
LCSO logo.
1 dead following single-engine air tanker crash near a wildfire burning in Colorado
Standoff in Pueblo County 11/16/21.
Suspect in custody following a standoff in Pueblo County
Officer-involved shooting investigation Monday night in Colorado Springs.
Suspect shot by Springs police while trying to flee in carjacked vehicle

Latest News

Colorado Springs Airport, photo: KKTV.
Holiday travel 2021: what to expect in the air and on the road in Colorado
Suspect vehicles tied to a shooting in Aurora.
WANTED: Aurora police searching for suspects, info in shooting of six teenagers near high school
Police activity in Colorado Springs on I-25 11/17/21.
Stalled vehicle causes major traffic delays in Colorado Springs Wednesday night
11/17/21
Good luck Spencer Wilson!