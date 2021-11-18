Stalled vehicle causes major traffic delays in Colorado Springs Wednesday night

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A stalled vehicle along I-25 in Colorado Springs was causing delays during Rush Hour on Wednesday.

At about 5:20 p.m. a viewer reached out to 11 News when traffic was backed up south of Woodmen. A city traffic camera showed police had two lanes blocked near the N. Nevada exit on northbound I-25. According to Colorado Springs Police, there were responding to a stalled vehicle.

The purpose of this article is to alert the public to an incident causing major traffic delays. Click here for a live traffic map. This article may or may not be updated depending on how long the the two lanes are closed. As of 6 p.m., the vehicle was still stalled in the middle lane.

