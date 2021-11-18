Advertisement

Stalled vehicle causes major traffic delays in Colorado Springs Wednesday night

Police activity in Colorado Springs on I-25 11/17/21.
Police activity in Colorado Springs on I-25 11/17/21.(City of Colorado Springs)
By Tony Keith
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 5:40 PM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A stalled vehicle along I-25 in Colorado Springs was causing delays during Rush Hour on Wednesday.

At about 5:20 p.m. a viewer reached out to 11 News when traffic was backed up south of Woodmen. A city traffic camera showed police had two lanes blocked near the N. Nevada exit on northbound I-25. According to Colorado Springs Police, there were responding to a stalled vehicle.

The purpose of this article is to alert the public to an incident causing major traffic delays. Click here for a live traffic map. This article may or may not be updated depending on how long the the two lanes are closed. As of 6 p.m., the vehicle was still stalled in the middle lane.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Kruger Rock Fire just after it ignited on Nov. 16, 2021.
Fire burning outside Estes Park in Colorado estimated at 145 acres with 40 percent containment Wednesday night
Law enforcement at the scene of a reported industrial accident at a construction site off Mesa...
Deadly industrial accident near Security-Widefield under investigation
LCSO logo.
1 dead following single-engine air tanker crash near a wildfire burning in Colorado
Standoff in Pueblo County 11/16/21.
Suspect in custody following a standoff in Pueblo County
Officer-involved shooting investigation Monday night in Colorado Springs.
Suspect shot by Springs police while trying to flee in carjacked vehicle

Latest News

arvada mural
Mural goes up in Arvada in tribute to slain good Samaritan Johnny Hurley
A photo of an ICU bed
Colorado health officials work on adding 500 new hospital beds across state
Safety Saturday
WATCH: Safety Saturday
The Kruger Rock Fire just after it ignited on Nov. 16, 2021.
Fire burning outside Estes Park in Colorado estimated at 145 acres with 40 percent containment Wednesday night