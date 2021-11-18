Advertisement

More than 1 million COVID patients may not have regained sense of smell, study says

The study estimates between 700,000 and 1.6 million Americans who had the coronavirus either...
The study estimates between 700,000 and 1.6 million Americans who had the coronavirus either lost or had a change in their sense of smell.(NBC12)
By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 12:42 PM MST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Researchers are studying what they’re calling an “emerging public health concern” connected to the COVID-19 pandemic.

JAMA Otolaryngology Head and Neck Surgery published new research on Thursday that focused on COVID patients who lost their sense of smell and taste after contracting the virus.

The study estimates between 700,000 and 1.6 million Americans who had the coronavirus either lost or had a change in their sense of smell.

For some, the change has lasted for more than six months.

Most recover their sense of smell eventually, but the study suggests some may never do so.

The study calls for more research into the long-term loss of a sense of smell.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eight men suspected of stealing nearly $1 million worth of bikes.
8 arrested during ‘Operation Vicious Cycle’ in Colorado; men suspected of stealing nearly $1 million worth of bicycles
Police lights.
Colorado man facing sexual assault charges tied to missing child case
Reconstruction photos of a woman only known as "Jane Doe." Her body was found off I-25 in...
Public asked to help identify ‘Jane Doe’ after her remains were found in Colorado; foul play suspected
LCSO logo.
1 dead following single-engine air tanker crash near a wildfire burning in Colorado
Police activity in Colorado Springs on I-25 11/17/21.
Stalled vehicle causes major traffic delays in Colorado Springs Wednesday night

Latest News

FILE - In this July 20, 2017, file photo, Carole Baskin, founder of Big Cat Rescue, walks the...
Detective: ‘Tiger King’ star won’t talk about missing spouse
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., talks to reporters about plans to pass President...
Divided House debates Democrats’ expansive social, climate bill
This is a CVS Pharmacy sign is shown in Mount Lebanon, Pa., on Monday May 3, 2021. CVS Health...
CVS Health lays out plan to close hundreds of stores in next 3 years
crow
1 on 1 with Colorado Rep. Jason Crow on Afghan refugee resettlement, Space Command saga
Warming Up Friday
Another Chilly day