Manitou Springs holding vaccine clinic Thursday from noon to 6 p.m.

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Whether you still need to get vaccinated or are wanting a booster, Manitou Springs has you covered!

Thursday, the community is holding a vaccine clinic at City Hall starting at noon. Anyone 5 and up can come get their vaccine through 6 p.m. The clinic is giving Pfizer shots.

No health insurance or ID is needed, and walk-ins are welcome. Those preferring to make an appointment can sign up here.

There’s still time to be fully vaccinated by Christmas -- get your first dose of Pfizer by Nov. 20 or the Johnson & Johnson by Dec. 11. (To be fully vaccinated by Christmas with the Moderna vaccine, you would have needed to get your first dose by Nov. 13.)

