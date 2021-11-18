Advertisement

Man arrested on new charges in Fountain the same day he was sentenced for a different crime

David Miller along with cash/suspected drugs seized.
David Miller along with cash/suspected drugs seized.(City of Fountain)
By Tony Keith
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 9:53 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man with a criminal record was arrested on new charges the same day he was sentenced for a different case.

Officials with the City of Fountain shared details on the arrest Thursday. According to a post by the City of Fountain Police Department, 40-year-old David Miller was sentenced to probation Wednesday morning for felony charges. On top of that, he had multiple felonies on his record with seven prior sentences to the Colorado Department of Corrections.

Wednesday night at about 9:30, police pulled Miller over for careless driving in Fountain. Officers noticed narcotics were “visible in the vehicle” and Miller was placed into custody. Police discovered his driver’s license was suspended and he was in possession of two ounces of suspected meth along with $4,000 cash.

Miller is now facing new charges of Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule II-Controlled Substance, Driver’s License Violation and Careless Driving.

