Holiday travel 2021: what to expect in the air and on the road in Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Almost a million Coloradans are expected to travel this Thanksgiving according to AAA Colorado.

Travel experts say that’s the highest single-year increase in over a decade, estimating that more than 53 million Americans will be traveling somewhere for the Thanksgiving holiday. That combined with a travel industry that was expected to bounce back after being shut down, might cause some headaches for travelers.

“So we’ve got 2019 demand, without 2019 supply so there might be some hiccups,” Skyler McKinley of AAA Colorado said.

To be exact, they estimate 925,000 Coloradans will travel for Thanksgiving as many people try to make up for lost time.

On top of that, the biggest airport for Coloradans, the Denver International Airport, is still under construction.

“Be inside the airport at least two hours prior to your boarding time, so that’s really important to know the difference of your flight’s boarding time versus the time the flight takes off,” Alex Renteria, a DIA spokesperson advised. “Because that’s about a 45 minute to an hour difference, so you could be running late and not even know it.”

Smaller airports like the Colorado Springs Airport might be a better option--but they say they’re also expecting an increase in travelers. The airport says in October travel was up 23 percent when compared to 2019 and they expect similar numbers for November.

With that in mind, they want people to arrive 90 minutes early and check flights ahead of time. Spokesperson for the Colorado Springs Airport, Aidan Ryan, says the airport is ready.

“So there’s always a little bit of hectic-ness over the holidays but that’s what’s great about being a small airport,” she said. “So we have small lots for parking or you can take a shuttle and we have a small walks to the TSA as well as to your gate. So the level of hectic-ness is quite diminished and we are here to provide a very calm and stress-free environment for all of our travelers.”

The Colorado Springs Airport is also bringing back it’s holiday parking promotion, offering $4 daily long-term parking from Nov. 22 to Nov. 29, and again from Dec. 20 to Jan. 3. The airport says travelers can redeem the savings on long-term parking over the course of two periods of time. Passengers are also advised to use a manned-booth when exiting outside of the promotional periods.

If you are driving, make sure your car is in tip-top shape.

“You might even want to consider taking your car into a mechanic for a safety inspection, just so you can get to where you need to go safely,” McKinley added. “We are happy to rescue you, but if we don’t have to, that’s an even happier Thanksgiving for everybody all around.”

Gas prices are another thing to keep in mind. On Wednesday, the national average was about $3.40 a gallon. In Colorado Springs, the average is about $3.50 a gallon.

Experts add when you are packing, be sure to include everything.

“Pack your patience, pack your understanding and try to act with a little extra kindness and gratitude--knowing that everybody is short-staffed knowing that this is a really tough time for a travel industry, which was asked to shut down overnight and then start back up almost overnight as well,” McKinley said.

Click here to see what you can and cannot bring when flying.

The roads & skies will be jam-packed this Thanksgiving. How can you relieve some of the travel stress? Plan and pack your patience. Here are some more travel tips 👇🏽 pic.twitter.com/NZfAsvakzf — AAA Colorado (@AAAColorado) November 16, 2021

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.