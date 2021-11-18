Health officials, families, teachers pleading for lawmakers to provide more mental health resources to Colorado children amid the pandemic

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Health officials, families and teachers are pleading for lawmakers to provide more mental health resources to Colorado child amid the pandemic.

11 News participated in a online press conference hosted by the Children’s Hospital Colorado. Health officials, a parent of 7, school officials and more from across the state shared their difficulties surrounding the pandemic when it came to children’s mental health.

“COVID has taken a lot from our kids and we truly at this moment have an incredible opportunity to give them something they desperately need,” said Dr. Jenna Glover of Children’s. “Ultimately, as part of the state of emergency we’re living in, our goal is to rebuild a system that reaches children and youth before they ever need specialized and intensive levels of care.”

In May, 11 News first covered when kids mental health was declared in a state of emergency in Colorado. Now six months later, not only are our kids still in crisis, mental health struggles have been declared a national emergency.

According to Children’s, suicide is the leading cause of death for children 10-19. Across Children’s hospitals in the state in September 2021, anywhere from 15-40 kids suffering from a mental health crisis went to the emergency department every day.

Children’s created a Children and Youth Mental Health Playbook, with policy and funding solutions to combat the youth mental health crisis. According to the playbook, Colorado Governor Jared Polis and legislative leadership said they intended to allocate $550 million in one-time ARPA funding for mental health needs for Coloradans.

Mental health advocates are now requesting that one third of the ARPA funding goes to more mental health resources for children, because kids make up one third of the population in Colorado.

11 News reached out to Governor Polis’ office about this crisis. A spokesperson said “we know that COVID-19 has put a tremendous strain on young people and the behavioral health continuum for children requires strategic investments to ensure appropriate care... We have called upon local governments who also received ARPA funding and hospitals who sit on billions of dollars of reserves to match our investment to meet the needs of our children and adults.”

According to that spokesperson, the Polis administration in recent weeks has allocated funding to add beds, create I Matter, free therapy and mental health screenings for children, and more mental health resources.

