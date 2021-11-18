DOD medical team deployed to a Colorado hospital to assist with COVID-19 battle

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KKTV) - UCHealth in Colorado will be getting a helping hand from the Department of Defense in the battle against COVID-19.

A news release from UCHealth issued on Thursday states a team of about 20 nurses, providers, respiratory therapists and administrators will be deployed to UCHealth Poudre Valley Hospital (PVH) for about a month. The team is expected to ease capacity and staffing challenges. The request came from Gov. Jared Polis.

“We are so grateful that this team will assist us in providing exceptional care in northern Colorado,” said Kevin Unger, the president and chief executive officer at PVH and UCHealth Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland. “We anticipate this additional support and other plans we already have in the works will help make a significant difference.”

As of Thursday morning, UCHealth was caring for 373 hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across the state. This is the highest number the health system has seen this year. Approximately 140 of those patients require intensive care. Approximately 100 of the total number of patients are being cared for at UCHealth’s hospitals in northern Colorado, including Poudre Valley Hospital.

“We know the individuals on this medical response team will be spending the holidays away from their families, friends and homes to help us care for our community,” Unger said. “We thank them for their service and their sacrifice.”

