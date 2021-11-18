Colorado health officials work on adding 500 new hospital beds across state

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -Hospitals continue to see a surge in COVID-19 patients in Colorado. On Wednesday, over 1,500 Coloradans were hospitalized with the virus.

As hospitals get closer to exceeding capacity, state health leaders are working to add 500 new hospital beds across the state. They discussed it during a COVID-19 press conference Wednesday.

Health officials say they are in the early stages of figuring out where to open up beds. But they have a target date of Dec. 15.

There are a couple of ways the state plans to make extra beds available. First, health leaders plan to identify which hospitals and nursing providers have open beds, but do not have the staff to actually care for patients. The goal is to find a wing or a floor that could be opened up to add 15 to 25 beds at any given moment.

Then the state will provide those hospitals with the needed staffing. Some of this extra help could come from staffing agencies. As well as from hospitals in surrounding states who have a lower rate of infection.

“We are working with them to ensure that any licensing issues and certification issues that could break down those barriers that we can get them across state lines,” said Scott Bookman, COVID-19 Incident Commander for CDPHE.

The state also hopes to get more federal staffing help. Currently, there is one one federal medical team from FEMA working in Pueblo. The goal is to bring two more to the state.

