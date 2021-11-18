1 on 1 with Colorado Rep. Jason Crow on Afghan refugee resettlement, Space Command saga

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - 11 News digital anchor Jon Wiener sat down for an in-depth remote discussion with Congressman Jason Crow (D-Colo.).

Rep. Crow is an Afghanistan war veteran who has been at the forefront of the Afghanistan refugee resettlement happening in Colorado, and a leader along with Congressman Doug Lamborn (R-Colo.) in the fight to keep Space Command in Colorado Springs.

Crow also discussed the recent passage of the $1.2T infrastructure bill and its impact on Coloradans, as well as the recent shootings of six teenagers in his district in Aurora.

Watch the full interview above.

Highlights:

On the infrastructure bill: “Our businesses cannot grow unless we have the ability to bring our goods to market, the ports to reduce supply chain backups, high speed internet to grow our businesses, whether our roads and bridges are not crumbling...these aren’t the types of things where a 21st century modern competitive economy can succeed without investments and without addressing those challenges.”

On resettlement of Afghan refugees in Colorado: “These afghans, these partners, these friends of ours helped save our lives, helped us accomplish our missions over the last 20 years. In so many ways, I may not be sitting here talking to you today had it not been for the service of these Afghan soldiers, interpreters, translators and others...and there’s so many veterans across Colorado who have a similar experience. We can do right by our veterans, and i think our veterans agree with this, by actually helping our afghan friends & partners as well.”

On the Space Command saga: “It’s in the national security interest of the United States for Space Command to continue to be in Colorado. This is certainly good for Colorado and I’m always going to advocate for what’s good for Colorado, but it also happens to be what’s good for the country. They are one and the same here.”

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.