White House: 10% of kids have been vaccinated for COVID-19 in 1st 2 weeks

By ZEKE MILLER
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 9:33 AM MST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says about 10% of eligible kids aged 5 to 11 have received a dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine since its approval for their age group two weeks ago.

At least 2.6 million kids have received a shot, White House COVID-19 coordinator Jeff Zients said Wednesday, with 1.7 million doses administered in the last week alone, roughly double the pace of the first week after approval. It’s more than three times faster than the rate adults were vaccinated at the start of the nation’s vaccination campaign 11 months ago.

Cameron West, 9, receives a COVID-19 vaccination at Englewood Health in Englewood, N.J.,...
Cameron West, 9, receives a COVID-19 vaccination at Englewood Health in Englewood, N.J., Monday, Nov. 8, 2021. Health officials hailed shots for kids ages 5 to 11 as a major breakthrough after more than 18 months of illness, hospitalizations, deaths and disrupted education.(AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Zients said there are now 30,000 locations across for kids to get a shot, up from 20,000 last week, and that the administration expects the pace of pediatric shots to pick up in the coming days.

Kids who get their first vaccine dose by the end of this week will be fully vaccinated by Christmas, assuming they get their second shot three weeks after the first one.

The White House was stepping up its efforts to promote kid vaccination, with first lady Jill Biden hosting an event Wednesday with the singer Ciara.

