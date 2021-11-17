WATCH LIVE: Sen. Hickenlooper to host virtual town hall on Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill

(KKTV) - WATCH LIVE AT THE TOP OF THIS ARTICLE.

From Sen. John Bennet’s office:

U.S. Senator John Hickenlooper will host a virtual town hall to answer questions from constituents and discuss the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill, which he helped write and President Biden signed into law this week. The largest public investment in infrastructure since the New Deal and the largest climate change bill ever, the bill will expand broadband access, jumpstart our transition to clean energy and electric vehicles, make roads and bridges more resilient to climate change, and safeguard access to clean water.

The virtual town hall is open to all Coloradans. Participants can join at www.Hickenlooper.senate.gov/live, or by following along via Facebook and Twitter.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.