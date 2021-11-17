Take a Turkey to Work Day returns this Friday!

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Thanksgiving is just around the corner, but for some in our community, financial hardship may make it difficult to celebrate.

Data in 2019 showed that 1 in 9 people in southern Colorado is food insecure. And with the price of many goods up significantly in the two years since, even more people may be finding their wallets strained.

That’s why local non-profit Care and Share is calling on fellow southern Coloradans to help put food on their neighbors’ tables. Nov. 19 marks the annual “Take a Turkey to Work Day,” Care and Share’s big push to get turkeys to families needing a little extra help.

“Turkeys are so important to families, it’s like the centerpiece of that holiday meal. It’s good, nutritious protein, and lots of follow-on meals. It just means so much when a family can gather around a turkey,” said Lynne Telford with Care and Share.

Care and Share is hoping to have at least 9,000 turkeys to give to families this Thanksgiving. The organization has purchased 6,000 on its own and is hoping the community will step up for the other 3,000.

Despite the name, taking a turkey with you to the office Friday is just one of several ways people can participate. Care and Share lists the following ideas on their website:

- Organize an office turkey drive (hence the name of the event), encourage your coworkers to participate, and have a staff member drop off the donations the morning of the event.

- Donate a frozen turkey or two individually or with your family.

- Donate online at https://careandshare.org/turkey/. A $15 donation will secure one turkey for a family this holiday season.

- Text “tttwd21” to 50155 to give on your mobile phone!

Care and Share will be collecting frozen turkeys at the following King Soopers locations:

9225 N. Union Blvd., Colorado Springs

7915 Constitution Ave., Colorado Springs

6030 Stetson Hills Blvd., Colorado Springs

3250 Centennial Blvd., Colorado Springs

102 W. 29th St., Pueblo

3050 W. Northern Ave, Pueblo

As well as Care and Share’s distribution centers in the Springs and Pueblo:

2605 Preamble Point, Colorado Springs

100 Greenhorn Drive #100, Pueblo

Turkeys can be dropped off from 6 a.m.-6 p.m. on . 19.

Care and Share encourages those living in the San Luis Valley to donate online since there are no physical drop-off locations.

Help feed a local family this Thanksgiving!

