Advertisement

Rescue effort underway following a trench collapse near Breckenridge

Trench collapse in Colorado.
Trench collapse in Colorado.(Red, White & Blue Fire Protection District)
By Tony Keith
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 8:47 PM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. (KKTV) - Rescue efforts were underway Tuesday night for two people following a trench collapse near Breckenridge.

Red, White & Blue Fire Protection District shared details on the rescue effort to social media, stating they first received the call at about 4:15 p.m. for an area in Summit County just outside of Breckenridge.

“Firefighters are on scene extricating victims of the trench collapse,” part of the post reads. “A contractor was installing utilities for a new housing development in the area.”

As of 7 p.m., the rescue effort was still taking place.

Update as of 7:07 p.m. from the scene: Rescue efforts continue this evening at the scene of the trench collapse. Once...

Posted by Red, White & Blue Fire Protection District on Tuesday, November 16, 2021

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer-involved shooting investigation Monday night in Colorado Springs.
Suspect shot by Springs police while trying to flee in carjacked vehicle
Suspect vehicles tied to a shooting in Aurora.
WANTED: Aurora police searching for suspects, info in shooting of six teenagers near high school
The Kruger Rock Fire just after it ignited on Nov. 16, 2021.
Kruger Rock Fire near Estes Park in Colorado forces mandatory evacuations
Police cars and crime tape can be seen in a neighborhood in the area of 19th and Monument in...
1 person dead in police shooting on Pueblo’s east side
Flowers left outside the Kreb family home on Oct. 31, 2021.
4 family members killed in apparent murder-suicide to be laid to rest in public funeral Monday

Latest News

KKTV 11 Breaking News Alert.
Reports that a single-engine aircraft crashed in Colorado close to the fire in Estes Park
Much Cooler Wednesday
Much Cooler Wednesday
Former City of Florence city manager Michael Patterson. Image provided by police in a wanted...
Former Florence city manager arrested at DIA as he’s suspected of stalking, sexual contact and providing alcohol to a minor
The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office and SWAT Team were called to an area east of Pueblo on...
WATCH - Suspect in custody following a standoff in Pueblo County