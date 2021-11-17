Rescue effort underway following a trench collapse near Breckenridge

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. (KKTV) - Rescue efforts were underway Tuesday night for two people following a trench collapse near Breckenridge.

Red, White & Blue Fire Protection District shared details on the rescue effort to social media, stating they first received the call at about 4:15 p.m. for an area in Summit County just outside of Breckenridge.

“Firefighters are on scene extricating victims of the trench collapse,” part of the post reads. “A contractor was installing utilities for a new housing development in the area.”

As of 7 p.m., the rescue effort was still taking place.

Update as of 7:07 p.m. from the scene: Rescue efforts continue this evening at the scene of the trench collapse. Once... Posted by Red, White & Blue Fire Protection District on Tuesday, November 16, 2021

