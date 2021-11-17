Advertisement

Reports that a single-engine aircraft crashed in Colorado close to the fire in Estes Park

KKTV 11 Breaking News Alert.(KKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 7:30 PM MST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
ESTES PARK, Colo. (KKTV) - The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office is investigating reports that a single-engine plane crashed near a fire burning close to Estes Park Tuesday night.

The Kruger Rock Fire was first spotted Tuesday morning and has since burned more than 100 acres. The fire started in the area of Little Valley and Fish Creek on the far southeast side of Estes Park. Officials have yet to confirm if the single-engine air tanker did indeed crash, but they are investigating.

According to Dillon Thomas with 11 News partner CBS Denver, the aircraft that may have crashed was seen circling the fire earlier in the day:

