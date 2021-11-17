Reports that a single-engine aircraft crashed in Colorado close to the fire in Estes Park

ESTES PARK, Colo. (KKTV) - The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office is investigating reports that a single-engine plane crashed near a fire burning close to Estes Park Tuesday night.

The Kruger Rock Fire was first spotted Tuesday morning and has since burned more than 100 acres. The fire started in the area of Little Valley and Fish Creek on the far southeast side of Estes Park. Officials have yet to confirm if the single-engine air tanker did indeed crash, but they are investigating.

LCSO & other agencies are investigating reports of a single engine air tanker crash south of Estes Park. Crews are searching the area now. More to follow. — Larimer Sheriff (@LarimerSheriff) November 17, 2021

According to Dillon Thomas with 11 News partner CBS Denver, the aircraft that may have crashed was seen circling the fire earlier in the day:

🔥REPORTED PLANE CRASH🔥

(Continued thread)@CBSDenver watched as this single engine aircraft circled the fire today. It isn’t clear if this is the same plane now reportedly down at the #KrugerRockFire in Estes Park.



Stay with us for more info as this develops. pic.twitter.com/3wV0QeaC8h — Dillon Thomas (@DillonMThomas) November 17, 2021

