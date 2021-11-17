Advertisement

Nonprofit aims to give more than 325 children a surprise Christmas this holiday in Colorado Springs

Gift wrapped boxes
Gift wrapped boxes (Pixabay)(Pixabay)
By Jessica McClain
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 5:45 PM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The YOT Club, TOY spelled backwards, is an organization that was formed in 1997. The purpose of the organization is to come together to provide toys, books and gifts for community youth at schools this holiday season.

The gifts will be donated to two elementary schools. Students will receive the surprise donations on their last day of school before the holiday break along with a visit from Santa, and a holiday sing-along.

Many families struggle during the holidays, and the benefit will help to put smiles on the kids’ faces by spreading kindness and generosity.

“This event has always been something the entire community of Colorado Springs can get behind, supporting Colorado’s youth while celebrating during the holiday season,” said Chad White, YOT club Committee Member.

Additional donations will benefit Southern Colorado YFC, a justice ministry that helps high risk children along with incarcerated youth. For more information on this event you can click this link.

The event is Saturday Nov. 20 from 7-10pm. Tickets are available here.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer-involved shooting investigation Monday night in Colorado Springs.
Suspect shot by Springs police while trying to flee in carjacked vehicle
Suspect vehicles tied to a shooting in Aurora.
WANTED: Aurora police searching for suspects, info in shooting of six teenagers near high school
Police cars and crime tape can be seen in a neighborhood in the area of 19th and Monument in...
1 person dead in police shooting on Pueblo’s east side
The Kruger Rock Fire just after it ignited on Nov. 16, 2021.
Kruger Rock Fire near Estes Park in Colorado forces mandatory evacuations
Flowers left outside the Kreb family home on Oct. 31, 2021.
4 family members killed in apparent murder-suicide to be laid to rest in public funeral Monday

Latest News

Suspect vehicles tied to a shooting in Aurora.
WANTED: Aurora police searching for suspects, info in shooting of six teenagers near high school
Jesus Hernandez Jr. 25, is wanted in Fountain.
School lockouts lifted in Fountain, suspect in custody
Law enforcement at the scene of a reported industrial accident at a construction site off Mesa...
Deadly industrial accident near Security-Widefield under investigation
The final design has yet to be determined. There's a push to get a Pikes Peak International...
Sign the petition to support a Pikes Peak International Hill Climb special license plate in Colorado