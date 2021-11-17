Nonprofit aims to give more than 325 children a surprise Christmas this holiday in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The YOT Club, TOY spelled backwards, is an organization that was formed in 1997. The purpose of the organization is to come together to provide toys, books and gifts for community youth at schools this holiday season.

The gifts will be donated to two elementary schools. Students will receive the surprise donations on their last day of school before the holiday break along with a visit from Santa, and a holiday sing-along.

Many families struggle during the holidays, and the benefit will help to put smiles on the kids’ faces by spreading kindness and generosity.

“This event has always been something the entire community of Colorado Springs can get behind, supporting Colorado’s youth while celebrating during the holiday season,” said Chad White, YOT club Committee Member.

Additional donations will benefit Southern Colorado YFC, a justice ministry that helps high risk children along with incarcerated youth. For more information on this event you can click this link.

The event is Saturday Nov. 20 from 7-10pm. Tickets are available here.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.