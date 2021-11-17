Advertisement

Mural goes up in Arvada in tribute to slain Good Samaritan Johnny Hurley

By Jon Wiener
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 4:05 PM MST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Denver-area artist recently created a large-scale mural in tribute to slain Good Samaritan Johnny Hurley.

In June, Hurley killed an active shooter who had killed Arvada police officer Gordon Beesley in a public square. Authorities say Hurley’s decisive actions undoubtedly saved further loss of life. Hurley was then mistakenly killed by Arvada police who thought he was a second active shooter.

Artist Robyn Frances, who paints under the name of Grow Love Art (growloveart@gmail.com), says she attempted to capture the positive attitude and can-do spirit at the root of Hurley’s heroism.

“Johnny really epitomized the best version of himself, and so many people looked up to him. I think his spirit has affected his community and even gone wider than that to a wider community, to see how individuals can be such a positive influence in their communities,” Frances says.

To see the mural and the conversation with Frances, watch the video above.

