Man faces fraud charges tied to an El Paso County resident who passed away in 2003

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Following an investigation that spanned several years, an arrest has been made in an El Paso County fraud case.

According to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, their Financial Crimes Unit started the investigation in March of 2019. There was a reported theft of a “large sum” of money from the trust fund of Larry Ochs, a man who lived in El Paso County and passed away in 2003. Investigators learned that starting around 2012, someone was removing varying amounts of money from the trust totaling more than $700,000.

An arrest warrant was issued for Larry’s grandson, Craig Ochs. Craig faces charges that include theft, money laundering, attempt to influence a public official and forgery. Craig was arrested in Texas on Nov. 8 and is awaiting his first court appearance.

According to online records, Craigs first appearance is scheduled for Nov. 18.

