Advertisement

Former Florence city manager arrested at DIA as he’s suspected of stalking, sexual contact and providing alcohol to a minor

Former City of Florence city manager Michael Patterson. Image provided by police in a wanted...
Former City of Florence city manager Michael Patterson. Image provided by police in a wanted poster.(Florence PD)
By Tony Keith
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 8:02 PM MST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE, Colo. (KKTV) - A former city manager for Florence is facing felony charges and was arrested at DIA on Monday.

Shane Prickett, the Chief of Police for Florence, confirmed Michael Patterson was arrested at DIA by police with assistance from the Department of Homeland Security. Patterson was wanted on multiple charges, including stalking, sexual contact without consent and providing alcohol to a minor.

Petterson was recently terminated by the Florence City Council during an executive session on Aug. 31.

According to online jail records, Patterson was being held in Denver as of Tuesday night by the Denver Sheriff Department.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer-involved shooting investigation Monday night in Colorado Springs.
Suspect shot by Springs police while trying to flee in carjacked vehicle
Suspect vehicles tied to a shooting in Aurora.
WANTED: Aurora police searching for suspects, info in shooting of six teenagers near high school
The Kruger Rock Fire just after it ignited on Nov. 16, 2021.
Kruger Rock Fire near Estes Park in Colorado forces mandatory evacuations
Police cars and crime tape can be seen in a neighborhood in the area of 19th and Monument in...
1 person dead in police shooting on Pueblo’s east side
Flowers left outside the Kreb family home on Oct. 31, 2021.
4 family members killed in apparent murder-suicide to be laid to rest in public funeral Monday

Latest News

KKTV 11 Breaking News Alert.
Reports that a single-engine aircraft crashed in Colorado close to the fire in Estes Park
Trench collapse in Colorado.
Rescue effort underway following a trench collapse near Breckenridge
Much Cooler Wednesday
Much Cooler Wednesday
The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office and SWAT Team were called to an area east of Pueblo on...
WATCH - Suspect in custody following a standoff in Pueblo County