Former Florence city manager arrested at DIA as he’s suspected of stalking, sexual contact and providing alcohol to a minor

FLORENCE, Colo. (KKTV) - A former city manager for Florence is facing felony charges and was arrested at DIA on Monday.

Shane Prickett, the Chief of Police for Florence, confirmed Michael Patterson was arrested at DIA by police with assistance from the Department of Homeland Security. Patterson was wanted on multiple charges, including stalking, sexual contact without consent and providing alcohol to a minor.

Petterson was recently terminated by the Florence City Council during an executive session on Aug. 31.

According to online jail records, Patterson was being held in Denver as of Tuesday night by the Denver Sheriff Department.

