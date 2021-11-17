Colorado police ask for help locating missing 11-year-old

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (KKTV) - Westminster police are calling on the public for help finding a missing child.

Eleven-year-old Lilly Ingalsbe was last seen Tuesday afternoon on her way to Countryside Park. Her mother reported her missing two and a half hours later around 5:30 p.m.

Lilly is described as white, 5-foot-2 and 111 pounds with red hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a red flannel shirt with jeans and black shoes and carrying an orange backpack. She wears black glasses. Police say the right photo at the top of this page was take on the day she went missing.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Westminster Police Department right away at 303-658-4360 or call 911.

