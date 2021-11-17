Advertisement

Colorado police ask for help locating missing 11-year-old

Lilly Ingalsbe missing poster
Lilly Ingalsbe missing poster(Westminster PD)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 8:22 AM MST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (KKTV) - Westminster police are calling on the public for help finding a missing child.

Eleven-year-old Lilly Ingalsbe was last seen Tuesday afternoon on her way to Countryside Park. Her mother reported her missing two and a half hours later around 5:30 p.m.

Lilly is described as white, 5-foot-2 and 111 pounds with red hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a red flannel shirt with jeans and black shoes and carrying an orange backpack. She wears black glasses. Police say the right photo at the top of this page was take on the day she went missing.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Westminster Police Department right away at 303-658-4360 or call 911.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Kruger Rock Fire just after it ignited on Nov. 16, 2021.
Firefighters face another day of battle against Kruger Rock Fire burning outside Estes Park
Law enforcement at the scene of a reported industrial accident at a construction site off Mesa...
Deadly industrial accident near Security-Widefield under investigation
Standoff in Pueblo County 11/16/21.
Suspect in custody following a standoff in Pueblo County
LCSO logo.
1 dead following single-engine air tanker crash near a wildfire burning in Colorado
Officer-involved shooting investigation Monday night in Colorado Springs.
Suspect shot by Springs police while trying to flee in carjacked vehicle

Latest News

fraser
In Depth: Rapids coach Robin Fraser as No.1 seed Colorado preps for MLS Cup Playoffs
Take a Turkey to Work Day 2021
Take a Turkey to Work Day returns this Friday!
11.17.21
Cooler day ahead!
The Kruger Rock Fire just after it ignited on Nov. 16, 2021.
Firefighters face another day of battle against Kruger Rock Fire burning outside Estes Park