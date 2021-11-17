Amber alert issued for missing Colorado girl
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 10:36 AM MST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WESTMINSTER, Colo. (KKTV) - Westminster Police Department has issued an Amber Alert for 11-year-old Lilly Ingalsbe.
They say she was last seen Tuesday around 3:00 pm when she was walking to Countryside Park. Her mother re[prted her missing around 5:30 pm that night.
Police say Lilly was last seen wearing a red button-up flannel shirt, blue jeans, and black shoes. She also wears glasses and is believed to have an orange backpack.
If you see her call 9-1-1.
