Amber alert issued for missing Colorado girl

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (KKTV) - Westminster Police Department has issued an Amber Alert for 11-year-old Lilly Ingalsbe.

They say she was last seen Tuesday around 3:00 pm when she was walking to Countryside Park. Her mother re[prted her missing around 5:30 pm that night.

Police say Lilly was last seen wearing a red button-up flannel shirt, blue jeans, and black shoes. She also wears glasses and is believed to have an orange backpack.

If you see her call 9-1-1.

