8 arrested during ‘Operation Vicious Cycle’ in Colorado; men suspected of stealing nearly $1 million worth of bicycles

DENVER (KKTV) - Eight men are suspects in a pattern of burglaries that targeted bike shops from Fraser to Denver.

“The value of the stolen vehicles, stolen property, and property damage carried out from December 2019 until June 2020 is approximately $1.5 million,” a news release from the Colorado Attorney General’s Office reads.

According to the release, the series of crimes involved 29 bike shop burglaries, 22 auto thefts, and multiple attempted burglaries and thefts. The crimes were carried out from December of 2019 until June of 2020.

“After planning a burglary over Facebook Messenger, the individuals allegedly operated in groups of up to four to steal either a box truck or van and ram it into the front doors or windows of a bicycle shop, or they would break the front windows with large landscaping rocks or other tools,” the news release adds. “Defendants then stole high-end mountain bikes—bypassing other types of merchandise and equipment—and transferred the stolen goods to another individual for suspected transport out of the country before abandoning the vehicle used in the burglary and fleeing in a second stolen vehicle.”

In one burglary, more than $90,000 worth of bicycles were stolen in less than five minutes. Prosecutors believe the suspects moved the stolen goods out of state and possibly into Mexico.

“Auto thefts and property crimes have increased significantly during the last two years. Working with our law enforcement partners, we broke up this multi-layered criminal enterprise that harmed several businesses and nonprofit organizations in the mountain communities and Denver metro and Boulder areas. We will hold these individuals to account for their actions and harm they caused to the victims and our communities,” Attorney General Weiser said.

The eight suspects are variously charged with violating Colorado’s Organized Crime Control Act, first-degree aggravated motor vehicle theft, second-degree burglary, theft, and criminal mischief, in addition to other charges.

The suspects are:

Kevin Acosta-Larkin,

Austin Butler

Gerald Garcia

Maurice Leday

Gregory Melina

Salvador Mena-Barreno

Jason Quijada

Adrian Rocha-Chairez

