11 News talks in depth with Rapids coach Robin Fraser as No.1 seed Colorado preps for MLS Cup Playoffs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Rapids head into the MLS Cup Playoffs with a first-round bye and the Western Conference’s No.1 seed after clinching their first conference championship in club history on Nov. 7.

The Rapids finished the regular season at 17-7-10, with the most points in club history and just one home defeat all season. They will host an MLS Cup Playoffs western conference semifinal match on Thanksgiving Day against the winner of Portland - Minnesota.

11 News digital anchor Jon Wiener spoke 1 on 1 with Rapids coach Robin Fraser about the dream season, the “little-guy” narrative surrounding Colorado, and the unique preparation for the playoffs.

