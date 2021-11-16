Turkeys more expensive and hard to find this Thanksgiving

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Thanksgiving is just over one week away, and turkeys may be more expensive and hard to find this year.

11 News spoke with Care and Share Food Bank, who said they are about 20% up in cost from last year to get holiday foods. Normally, Care and Share asked for a $10 donation for a turkey, and this year they’re asking for $15.

“Turkeys are so important to families, it’s like the centerpiece of that holiday meal. It’s good, nutritious protein.. It just means so much when a family can gather around a turkey,” said Lynne Telford of Care and Share.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, prices for food at home increased 4.5%, driven by a 10.5% increase in prices for meats, poultry, fish, and eggs.

“Groceries for everybody have gone up and we’re no different. We rely on a lot of donated food though. It’s harder to find. But, more than ever, we’re purchasing food.”

According to the USDA, inventories of frozen whole turkeys and turkey parts were 24% lower than 3-year average volumes, partly because the production of turkeys is lower than average this year, and high feed costs.

Care and Share’s Take a Turkey to Work Day in southern Colorado is Friday, November 19th. If you are struggling to find food, click here.

