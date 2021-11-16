Advertisement

Sign the petition to support a Pikes Peak International Hill Climb special license plate in Colorado

The final design has yet to be determined. There's a push to get a Pikes Peak International...
The final design has yet to be determined. There's a push to get a Pikes Peak International Hill Climb license plate for Colorado.(PPIHC)
By Tony Keith
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 3:31 PM MST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - In tribute to the 100th running of the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb, there’s a push to get a special license plate made in Colorado!

Click here to sign the petition. The folks behind the prestigious event need 3,000 signatures in order to submit an application for legislative approval. The hope is to have a special license plate available to any vehicle owner in Colorado. The image at the top is is not the final design.

June 26, 2022 marks the 100th Running!

ABOUT THE PIKES PEAK INTERNATIONAL HILL CLIMB:

The Broadmoor Pikes Peak International Hill Climb (PPIHC), brought to you by Gran Turismo, also known as The Race to the Clouds, is an invitational automobile hill climb to the summit of Pikes Peak – America’s Mountain in Colorado, USA held on the last Sunday of June. Click here for more on the history of the race.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer-involved shooting investigation Monday night in Colorado Springs.
Suspect shot by Springs police while trying to flee in carjacked vehicle
aurora update
Aurora police searching for suspects, info in shooting of six teenagers near high school
Police cars and crime tape can be seen in a neighborhood in the area of 19th and Monument in...
1 person dead in police shooting on Pueblo’s east side
The Kruger Rock Fire just after it ignited on Nov. 16, 2021.
Kruger Rock Fire near Estes Park in Colorado forces mandatory evacuations
Flowers left outside the Kreb family home on Oct. 31, 2021.
4 family members killed in apparent murder-suicide to be laid to rest in public funeral Monday

Latest News

Law enforcement at the scene of a reported industrial accident at a construction site off Mesa...
Deadly industrial accident near Security-Widefield under investigation
The Kruger Rock Fire just after it ignited on Nov. 16, 2021.
Kruger Rock Fire near Estes Park in Colorado forces mandatory evacuations
Standoff in Pueblo County 11/16/21.
Suspect in custody following a standoff in Pueblo County
Jesus Hernandez Jr. 25, is wanted in Fountain.
School lockouts lifted in Fountain as search for suspect continues