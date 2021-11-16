Sign the petition to support a Pikes Peak International Hill Climb special license plate in Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - In tribute to the 100th running of the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb, there’s a push to get a special license plate made in Colorado!

Click here to sign the petition. The folks behind the prestigious event need 3,000 signatures in order to submit an application for legislative approval. The hope is to have a special license plate available to any vehicle owner in Colorado. The image at the top is is not the final design.

June 26, 2022 marks the 100th Running!

ABOUT THE PIKES PEAK INTERNATIONAL HILL CLIMB:

The Broadmoor Pikes Peak International Hill Climb (PPIHC), brought to you by Gran Turismo, also known as The Race to the Clouds, is an invitational automobile hill climb to the summit of Pikes Peak – America’s Mountain in Colorado, USA held on the last Sunday of June. Click here for more on the history of the race.

