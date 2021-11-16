Advertisement

Pueblo Co. SWAT, Sheriff responding to scene east of city of Pueblo

By Jon Wiener
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 11:43 AM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo County sheriff & SWAT team are responding a scene near 30th Lane and Jordan Rd. east of the city of Pueblo.

11 News reporter on the scene reports the sheriff’s office has the house surrounded. Officers are asking suspect to exit the house using a megaphone.

Watch live coverage and follow 11 News for updates.

