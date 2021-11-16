Officer-involved shooting under investigation in Colorado Springs
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 5:43 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Springs Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting in northeast Colorado Springs.
El Paso County Sheriff’s Office will be the lead investigative agency for the Officer Involved Shooting.
It happened Monday just before 5 p.m. at the intersection of N. Academy Boulevard and N. Carefree Boulevard.
Police say the officers involved were on-duty, no officers were injured.
The suspect is in custody and there is no immediate danger to the public.
