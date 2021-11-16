Advertisement

Officer-involved shooting under investigation in Colorado Springs

Officer-involved shooting investigation Monday night in Colorado Springs.
Officer-involved shooting investigation Monday night in Colorado Springs.(KKTV)
By KKTV
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 5:43 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Springs Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting in northeast Colorado Springs.

El Paso County Sheriff’s Office will be the lead investigative agency for the Officer Involved Shooting.

It happened Monday just before 5 p.m. at the intersection of N. Academy Boulevard and N. Carefree Boulevard.

Police say the officers involved were on-duty, no officers were injured.

The suspect is in custody and there is no immediate danger to the public.

