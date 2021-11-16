Advertisement

Industrial accident near Security-Widefield now under investigation

By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 1:21 PM MST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SECURITY-WIDEFIELD, Colo. (KKTV) - A worker was killed late Tuesday morning when he was crushed by construction equipment at a commercial site near Security-Widefield.

Several people witnessed the accident, said Sgt. Jason Garrett with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office received a call at about 11:45 a.m. and the worker died at the scene.

Garrett did not elaborate on what kind of equipment the worker was using. How the incident occurred is now the subject of an investigation.

The identification of the person is not being released until the next of kin have been notified.

This is a developing story; keep checking back for updates.

