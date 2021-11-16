Advertisement

Holiday shipping rush amid the labor shortage: What UPS and FedEx say

By Melissa Henry
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 11:05 AM MST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Shipping giants UPS and FedEx both say the labor shortage is causing their workforce to be smaller than they’d like in certain cities across the U.S.

UPS human resources manager Jeff Bloedorn said Denver’s suburbs of Aurora and Englewood are areas needing more workers. “We’re seeing some areas around the country with tight labor markets, and we reacted accordingly.  Some of the things we’re looking to do is increase our wages, and we’ve done that in Colorado Springs as well.”

In a statement to KKTV, FedEx expressed similar issues, saying in part, “acquiring top talent is a top focus, yet the industry-wide labor shortage is putting on added pressure as there are less people to fill more available roles. FedEx has experienced a dramatic increase in demand for our residential delivery services as online shopping and e-commerce surge”

Both shipping companies are doing major hiring sprees. UPS is seeking 100,000 seasonal workers nation wide, with 250 of those jobs in Colorado Springs and 500 of those jobs in Englewood. FedEx is hiring 90,000 seasonal workers nationwide, and 1,800 of those positions are for Colorado Springs.

With truck driver shortages stretching across the industry and production issues happening in manufacturing, getting packages from points A to B has been challenging for months in the U.S., according to Wells Fargo economist Mark Vitner.

Despite this, UPS says they will deliver all packages, short staffed or not. “Labor shortage or no labor shortage, we’re going to have to deliver those packages at Christmas. Once UPS has the package in their hands, we’ll be able to make that delivery.  The supply chain leading up to that which is not in our control, that’s to be determined.”

