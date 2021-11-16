Advertisement

Google Cloud outage reported, impacting other apps

Having problems with your apps? It may be because it needs Google Cloud to operate.
Having problems with your apps? It may be because it needs Google Cloud to operate.(Gray News)
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 11:30 AM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Having problems with your apps? It may be because it needs Google Cloud to operate.

Google Cloud is reporting issues, Google reported on its status dashboard, though the engineering team who is investigating the outage and said the issue is partially resolved.

Still, customers may encounter 404 errors when accessing web pages.

Downdetector was detecting a lot of issues across the internet with apps that rely on Google Cloud, including Snapchat, Nest, Spotify, Discord and, of course, Google.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer-involved shooting investigation Monday night in Colorado Springs.
Suspect shot by Springs police while trying to flee in carjacked vehicle
aurora update
Aurora police searching for suspects, info in shooting of six teenagers near high school
Police cars and crime tape can be seen in a neighborhood in the area of 19th and Monument in...
1 person dead in police shooting on Pueblo’s east side
Flowers left outside the Kreb family home on Oct. 31, 2021.
4 family members killed in apparent murder-suicide to be laid to rest in public funeral Monday
The roughly 4-5 acre burn area after firefighters contained the blaze. Photo taken on Sunday,...
Evacuations lifted after grass fire sparks in Colorado Springs

Latest News

Pueblo Co. SWAT, Sheriff responding to scene east of city of Pueblo
An Amber Alert was issued Tuesday for missing Tennessee 3-year-old Noah Clare. He is believed...
Amber Alert issued for missing 3-year-old from Tennessee
In an unusual move, Kyle Rittenhouse, the defendant, was able to draw his jurors Tuesday before...
Jury begins deliberations at Kyle Rittenhouse murder trial
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about COVID-19 vaccinations after touring a Clayco...
Lottery may determine whether federal vaccine mandate is thrown out