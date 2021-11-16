Fire in Estes Park forces mandatory evacuations
ESTES PARK, Colo. (KKTV) - A wildfire burning near homes on the south side of Estes Park is posing an “immediate and imminent danger,” firefighters said, forcing nearby residents to evacuate.
The fire was first reported just after 7 a.m. Tuesday. At 7:35 a.m., firefighters said the blaze was at least 5 acres. However, the size could rapidly change, as conditions are extremely windy with gusts up to 45 mph expected throughout the day.
Homes are in close proximity to the fire. Viewer video shows the fire burning on a mountainside just over the homes.
Currently, evacuations are ordered for residents and business occupants in the areas of Little Valley and Hermit Park, while voluntary evacuations are encouraged for people in the Meadowdale area and uplands of Fish Creek Road. An evacuation site has been set up at the Estes Park Event Center at 1125 Rooftop Way.
Road closures have also been issued for the popular tourist area.
This is a developing story; keep checking back for updates.
