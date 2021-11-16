Fire in Estes Park forces mandatory evacuations

ESTES PARK, Colo. (KKTV) - A wildfire burning near homes on the south side of Estes Park is posing an “immediate and imminent danger,” firefighters said, forcing nearby residents to evacuate.

The fire was first reported just after 7 a.m. Tuesday. At 7:35 a.m., firefighters said the blaze was at least 5 acres. However, the size could rapidly change, as conditions are extremely windy with gusts up to 45 mph expected throughout the day.

EVFPD is responding to a wildland fire in the area of Little Valley and Fish Creek near Kruger Rock. Please avoid the area so we can work on getting this fire under control. Posted by Estes Valley Fire Protection District on Tuesday, November 16, 2021

Homes are in close proximity to the fire. Viewer video shows the fire burning on a mountainside just over the homes.

Currently, evacuations are ordered for residents and business occupants in the areas of Little Valley and Hermit Park, while voluntary evacuations are encouraged for people in the Meadowdale area and uplands of Fish Creek Road. An evacuation site has been set up at the Estes Park Event Center at 1125 Rooftop Way.

Road closures have also been issued for the popular tourist area.

#US36 (Boulder Turnpike) eastbound: Fire activity at Community Drive. Smoke may be visible from the road. Road closures and delays may be initiated. https://t.co/8qr58eW5nz — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) November 16, 2021

This is a developing story; keep checking back for updates.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.