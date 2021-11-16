Advertisement

Fire in Estes Park forces mandatory evacuations

An aerial view of smoke in Estes Park.
An aerial view of smoke in Estes Park.(CBS Denver)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 8:05 AM MST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESTES PARK, Colo. (KKTV) - A wildfire burning near homes on the south side of Estes Park is posing an “immediate and imminent danger,” firefighters said, forcing nearby residents to evacuate.

The fire was first reported just after 7 a.m. Tuesday. At 7:35 a.m., firefighters said the blaze was at least 5 acres. However, the size could rapidly change, as conditions are extremely windy with gusts up to 45 mph expected throughout the day.

EVFPD is responding to a wildland fire in the area of Little Valley and Fish Creek near Kruger Rock. Please avoid the area so we can work on getting this fire under control.

Posted by Estes Valley Fire Protection District on Tuesday, November 16, 2021

Homes are in close proximity to the fire. Viewer video shows the fire burning on a mountainside just over the homes.

Currently, evacuations are ordered for residents and business occupants in the areas of Little Valley and Hermit Park, while voluntary evacuations are encouraged for people in the Meadowdale area and uplands of Fish Creek Road. An evacuation site has been set up at the Estes Park Event Center at 1125 Rooftop Way.

Road closures have also been issued for the popular tourist area.

This is a developing story; keep checking back for updates.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

aurora update
Aurora police searching for suspects, info in shooting of six teenagers near high school
Officer-involved shooting investigation Monday night in Colorado Springs.
Suspect shot by Springs police while trying to flee in carjacked vehicle
Police cars and crime tape can be seen in a neighborhood in the area of 19th and Monument in...
1 person dead in police shooting on Pueblo’s east side
Flowers left outside the Kreb family home on Oct. 31, 2021.
4 family members killed in apparent murder-suicide to be laid to rest in public funeral Monday
The roughly 4-5 acre burn area after firefighters contained the blaze. Photo taken on Sunday,...
Evacuations lifted after grass fire sparks in Colorado Springs

Latest News

The Rochester, New York, Police Department said James Fernandez Reyes had been located and is...
Amber Alert canceled; missing 14-year-old boy in New York safe
Shipment times are long and uncertain, one boutique owner says.
Supply chain issues hitting small businesses ahead of holiday shopping season
11.16.21
High fire danger Tuesday
The Thanksgiving turkey could gobble up more cash this year.
Turkeys more expensive and hard to find this Thanksgiving