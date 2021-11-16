Advertisement

Amber Alert: 14-year-old boy abducted in New York believed to be in serious danger

James Fernandez Reyes is missing, reportedly abducted in Rochester, New York, Monday afternoon.
James Fernandez Reyes is missing, reportedly abducted in Rochester, New York, Monday afternoon.(Source: NCMEC)
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 6:49 AM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a teenager kidnapped in Rochester, New York, New York State Police said.

James Fernandez Reyes was taken at about 4:30 p.m. Monday in circumstances that may indicate he’s in danger of serious harm or death, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children said.

The 14-year-old boy is listed as 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighing 120 lbs., with brown eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue pants and white Nike Air Force One sneakers.

James was reportedly abducted by four or five men wearing masks, who left in a gold, midsized SUV with New York state license plates.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Rochester Police at (585)428-1107 or dial 911.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

aurora update
Aurora police searching for suspects, info in shooting of six teenagers near high school
Officer-involved shooting investigation Monday night in Colorado Springs.
Suspect shot by Springs police while trying to flee in carjacked vehicle
Police cars and crime tape can be seen in a neighborhood in the area of 19th and Monument in...
1 person dead in police shooting on Pueblo’s east side
Flowers left outside the Kreb family home on Oct. 31, 2021.
4 family members killed in apparent murder-suicide to be laid to rest in public funeral Monday
The roughly 4-5 acre burn area after firefighters contained the blaze. Photo taken on Sunday,...
Evacuations lifted after grass fire sparks in Colorado Springs

Latest News

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 13: Macy's unveils new giant character balloons for the 95th...
PHOTOS: Macy’s unveils new balloons for Thanksgiving Day parade
What's left of a home in Cascade following a fire early in the morning of Nov. 9, 2021.
77-year-old woman identified as victim in deadly Green Mountain Falls house fire
11.16.21
High fire danger Tuesday
President Joe Biden speaks about his domestic agenda from the East Room of the White House in...
Biden to push infrastructure deal at ‘broken-down’ bridge in NH