Advertisement

3 District 8 schools on lockout due to search for wanted suspect

Jesus Hernandez Jr. 25, is wanted in Fountain.
Jesus Hernandez Jr. 25, is wanted in Fountain.(Fountain Police Dept.)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 12:00 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) - Three Fountain schools are on lockout as police searching for a wanted -- and potentially armed -- suspect in the area.

The suspect has been identified as 25-year-old Jesus Hernandez Jr. Hernandez is wanted for alleged domestic violence assault and violating protection orders. Police are currently searching the 100-300 blocks of South Santa Fe Avenue.

The spokesperson for the Fountain-Fort Carson School District confirmed Fountain Middle School, Aragon Elementary and Welte Education Center are all impacted by the search. Under lockout status, schools are proceeding as normal inside the buildings, but no one is permitted in or out.

Keep refreshing this page for updates.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer-involved shooting investigation Monday night in Colorado Springs.
Suspect shot by Springs police while trying to flee in carjacked vehicle
aurora update
Aurora police searching for suspects, info in shooting of six teenagers near high school
Police cars and crime tape can be seen in a neighborhood in the area of 19th and Monument in...
1 person dead in police shooting on Pueblo’s east side
Flowers left outside the Kreb family home on Oct. 31, 2021.
4 family members killed in apparent murder-suicide to be laid to rest in public funeral Monday
The roughly 4-5 acre burn area after firefighters contained the blaze. Photo taken on Sunday,...
Evacuations lifted after grass fire sparks in Colorado Springs

Latest News

The Kruger Rock Fire just after it ignited on Nov. 16, 2021.
Kruger Rock Fire in Estes Park forces mandatory evacuations
pueblo
Pueblo Co. sheriff, SWAT in standoff with barricaded suspect east of city
Pueblo Co. SWAT, Sheriff responding to scene east of city of Pueblo
Both companies are looking to hire thousands of holiday workers
Holiday shipping rush amid the labor shortage: What UPS and FedEx say