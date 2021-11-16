3 District 8 schools on lockout due to search for wanted suspect

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) - Three Fountain schools are on lockout as police searching for a wanted -- and potentially armed -- suspect in the area.

The suspect has been identified as 25-year-old Jesus Hernandez Jr. Hernandez is wanted for alleged domestic violence assault and violating protection orders. Police are currently searching the 100-300 blocks of South Santa Fe Avenue.

The spokesperson for the Fountain-Fort Carson School District confirmed Fountain Middle School, Aragon Elementary and Welte Education Center are all impacted by the search. Under lockout status, schools are proceeding as normal inside the buildings, but no one is permitted in or out.

