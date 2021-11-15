Springs’ Space Force bases holding exercises this week; simulated gunfire and other loud noises expected

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Don’t be alarmed if you hear gunshots, loud booms and other ruckus in the area of Colorado Springs’ Space Force bases this week.

No, the city is not under attack! Cheyenne Mountain Space Force Station and Schriever and Peterson Space Force bases are conducting a series of exercises over the next few days to ensure they are prepared for anything.

The exercises start Monday and extend through Thursday. There will be scenarios practiced at different bases each day.

“As a result, residents near the installations may hear simulated gunshots, loud booms and sirens or see smoke. Those traveling on and off the base may also experience temporary gate closures and possibly blocked segments of roads on the base,” the Peterson-Schriever Garrison said.

The exercises are “is intended to ensure forces have and use the proper techniques, tactics and procedures as they protect the missions of the installations and the on-base communities,” the garrison added.

