Part of Research Parkway closed for two months at Powers Boulevard due to construction

By Kasia Kerridge
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 10:17 AM MST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Heads up, drivers! Part of Research Parkway is now closed for two months at Powers Boulevard due to construction.

11 News spoke with CDOT about the closure that began Monday and will last until about Jan. 13. Motorists will encounter a full closure of Research Parkway from the west side of Powers Boulevard (CO 21) to Channel Drive. Access will also be restricted on Research Parkway, east of CO 21.

Construction at Powers/Research
Construction at Powers/Research(CDOT)

“We need to build a bridge that will take Powers over Research, and then underneath the bridge, Research will be a diverging diamond interchange,” said Michelle Peulen of CDOT.

According to CDOT, a diverging diamond interchange (DDI) will increase the flow of traffic by allowing free-flowing turns when entering and exiting Powers Boulevard (CO 21) from Research Parkway by eliminating left turns against oncoming traffic and reducing the number of traffic signals.

Powers/Research diverging diamond interchange
Powers/Research diverging diamond interchange(CDOT)

“On Fillmore, there’s one (DDI) that goes over I-25. Take a drive across there, it seem a little unnatural at first because that’s not the side of the road we typically drive on, but it does significantly improve safety and eventually mobility,” said Peulen.

CDOT says the closure will allow for a safer work zone, limit the need for noisy nighttime work activities, reduce the construction timeline and reduce construction costs. Business and school access will remain open through the duration of the Research Parkway closure.

“We’ve seen folks traveling way too fast, so if you could, slow your speed and definitely watch for crews. This is not the area to be driving distracted so make sure you drop those distractions are you travel through the work zone,” said Peulen.

During this closure, northbound and southbound Powers Boulevard (CO 21) will not be impacted. CDOT expects the entire project to be completed in about a year.

For road conditions and travel information, click here.

