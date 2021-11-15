Advertisement

1 person dead in police shooting on Pueblo’s east side

(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 11:47 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - One person is dead following a shooting on Pueblo’s east side.

Initially, police told 11 News an officer was in stable condition following the incident, but a police spokesperson has since updated that no officers were hurt.

The shooting happened at 19th and Monument late Monday morning. The area is east of I-25 and just south of Highway 50.

11 News has a crew at the scene now. This is a developing story; keep refreshing this page.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a car and motorcycle collided on Tutt just south of Stetson Hills Boulevard on...
Motorcycle and car fatally collide in northeast Colorado Springs
Police assessing the scene of an auto-pedestrian crash on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021. A jacket can...
Woman hit by car in downtown Springs; 1 arrested
The roughly 4-5 acre burn area after firefighters contained the blaze. Photo taken on Sunday,...
Evacuations lifted after grass fire sparks in Colorado Springs
Man arrested after house fire in southeast Colorado Springs
Man arrested after disturbance, house fire in southeast Colorado Springs
File photo.
One person killed, another seriously injured in crash Friday

Latest News

Fire Danger Tuesday, Much Colder Wednesday
Mild start to the week
Kyle Rittenhouse, accused of shooting three people during a protest against police brutality in...
Prosecutor: Rittenhouse provoked the bloodshed in Kenosha
The burn spot where the fire was prior to being extinguished by firefighters towards the end of...
Mattress-sized fire quickly extinguished near I-25 and Cimarron
Powers/Research construction
Part of Research Parkway closed for two months at Powers Boulevard due to construction