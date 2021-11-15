1 person dead in police shooting on Pueblo’s east side

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - One person is dead following a shooting on Pueblo’s east side.

Initially, police told 11 News an officer was in stable condition following the incident, but a police spokesperson has since updated that no officers were hurt.

The shooting happened at 19th and Monument late Monday morning. The area is east of I-25 and just south of Highway 50.

11 News has a crew at the scene now. This is a developing story; keep refreshing this page.

