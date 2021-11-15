1 person dead in police shooting on Pueblo’s east side
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 11:47 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - One person is dead following a shooting on Pueblo’s east side.
Initially, police told 11 News an officer was in stable condition following the incident, but a police spokesperson has since updated that no officers were hurt.
The shooting happened at 19th and Monument late Monday morning. The area is east of I-25 and just south of Highway 50.
11 News has a crew at the scene now. This is a developing story; keep refreshing this page.
Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.