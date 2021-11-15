Advertisement

Mattress-sized fire quickly extinguished near I-25 and Cimarron

The burn spot where the fire was prior to being extinguished by firefighters towards the end of...
The burn spot where the fire was prior to being extinguished by firefighters towards the end of the morning rush hour on Nov. 15, 2021.(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 11:59 AM MST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters quickly stamped out a small fire at a homeless camp off I-25 and Cimarron Monday morning.

The fire probably started as a warming fire, crews on scene told 11 News, and was about the size of the mattress next to it when firefighters pulled up. It took just a few minutes to extinguish.

Campfires should never be left unattended and should be completely out before leaving the area. Conditions along the Front Range are expected to remain largely dry for the foreseeable future, which heightens fire danger. There have been numerous fires in the Springs area over the last week.

“Here in Colorado Springs especially, we’ve had some of our biggest fires in the November, October-November and even January time frame,” Capt. Mike Smaldino told 11 News while at the scene of one of those fires.

