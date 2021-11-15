Advertisement

Jokic has 28 points, Nuggets rout Trail Blazers, 124-95

DENVER NUGGETS
DENVER NUGGETS(KKTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 8:53 PM MST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (AP) - Nikola Jokic just missed out on is third straight triple-double, finishing with 28 points, nine rebounds and nine assists, and the Denver Nuggets spoiled Chauncey Billups return home with a 124-95 win over the Portland Trail Blazers.

Billups, a Denver native who had two playing stints with the Nuggets, lost his head coaching debut in his hometown without star Damian Lillard.  Lillard was out with what the team called a lower abdominal tendinopathy. It is an injury the guard has dealt with before and aggravated at the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday night. Lillard played Wednesday and Friday night before Billups kept him out of Sunday night’s game. 

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo.
One person killed, another seriously injured in crash Friday
Police lights.
Police: ‘Prolific’ offender arrested at the Colorado Springs Airport after TSA found he was carrying marijuana
Police say a car and motorcycle collided on Tutt just south of Stetson Hills Boulevard on...
Motorcycle and car fatally collide in northeast Colorado Springs
Colorado Springs Police are investigating a crash that happened just before 2 a.m. Friday on...
Police: Fatigue believed as factor in Saturday morning crash
Shelter-in-place alert for a Colorado Springs neighborhood 11/12/21
Shelter-in-place alert lifted for a Colorado Springs neighborhood Friday night

Latest News

Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio watches from the sideline during the second half of an NFL...
Slay’s scoop-and-score leads Eagles past Broncos 30-13
CHSAA
CHSAA High School Football Playoffs: Saturday highlights
Cheyenne Mountain Volleyball posing with the state runner-up trophy on Saturday.
Lamar and Cheyenne Mountain fall in state finals
UCCS Women's Soccer is the 2021 RMAC Tournament Champions.
UCCS Women’s Soccer wins RMAC tournament