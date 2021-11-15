Advertisement

Deadly shooting in Canon City Sunday night

By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 9:30 AM MST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Deputies say they have identified a person of interest following a deadly shooting in Canon City Sunday night.

Law enforcement was called near the intersection of Locust Street and Poplar Avenue at 9 p.m. on a reported shooting and found the victim shot in the chest. Despite life-saving efforts, the 41-year-old man died at the scene. It’s unclear if the shooting happened in a home or outside.

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office said they are wanting to interview the person of interest and are trying to find them. The person of interest has not been publicly identified and is not considered a suspect at this time. No arrests have been made.

The victim’s name has not been released.

