Advertisement

Alex Jones liable for defamation in Sandy Hook ‘hoax’ case

FILE - In this Sept. 5, 2018 file photo, Alex Jones speaks outside of the Dirksen building of...
FILE - In this Sept. 5, 2018 file photo, Alex Jones speaks outside of the Dirksen building of Capitol Hill in Washington.(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 9:57 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) – Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones was found liable Monday for damages in lawsuits brought by parents of children killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting over Jones’ claims that the massacre was a hoax.

Judge Barbara Bellis took the rare step of defaulting Jones in the defamation lawsuits for his and his companies’ “failure to produce critical material information that the plaintiffs needed to prove their claims.” The default means the judge found in favor of the parents and will hold a hearing on how much damages he should pay.

Lawyers for the parents claimed Jones and his companies, including Infowars and Free Speech Systems, violated court rules by failing to turn over documents to them, including internal company documents showing how, and if, Jones and Infowars profited from talking about the school shooting and other mass shootings.

“Their pattern of defying and ignoring court orders to produce responsive information is well established,” lawyers for the family wrote in a court brief in July.

Jones’ lawyers have denied violating court rules on document disclosure and have asked that Bellis be removed from the case, alleging she has not been impartial.

A Texas judge recently issued similar rulings against Jones in three defamation lawsuits brought by Sandy Hook families in that state, finding Jones liable for damages after defaulting him and his companies for not turning over documents. Hearings on damages also were ordered.

The 2012 school shooting in Newtown killed 20 first-graders and six educators. Jones has since said that he does not believe the massacre was a hoax.

Families of some of the school shooting victims sued Jones, Infowars and others in courts in Texas and Connecticut over the hoax conspiracy, saying they have been subjected to harassment and death threats from Jones’ followers.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a car and motorcycle collided on Tutt just south of Stetson Hills Boulevard on...
Motorcycle and car fatally collide in northeast Colorado Springs
Police assessing the scene of an auto-pedestrian crash on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021. A jacket can...
Woman hit by car in downtown Springs; 1 arrested
The roughly 4-5 acre burn area after firefighters contained the blaze. Photo taken on Sunday,...
Evacuations lifted after grass fire sparks in Colorado Springs
Man arrested after house fire in southeast Colorado Springs
Man arrested after disturbance, house fire in southeast Colorado Springs
File photo.
One person killed, another seriously injured in crash Friday

Latest News

Rev. Jesse Jackson, third from left, arrived Monday at the courthouse in Glynn County, Ga., for...
Tensions flare as Jesse Jackson visits trial of 3 men accused in Arbery slaying
In remarks at a virtual tribal summit on Monday, President Joe Biden said that the nation has...
Biden to protect Native American heritage site, boost safety
Judge Bruce Schroeder dismissed a gun charge against Kyle Rittenhouse on Monday.
Judge dismisses Rittenhouse gun charge
Kyle Rittenhouse, accused of shooting three people during a protest against police brutality in...
Closing arguments begin at murder trial of Kyle Rittenhouse
One of the Watergate "babies," Sen. Patrick Leahy has served in the Senate since 1974.
Sen. Leahy announces retirement