4 family members killed in apparent murder-suicide to be laid to rest in public funeral Monday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The four family members killed during an apparent murder-suicide Halloween weekend will be laid to rest Monday in a shared funeral service.

The bodies of 50-year-old Yvette Siegert-Kreb; 55-year-old Christof Kreb; and two of their eight children, Felicity Kreb, 13, and Barrett Kreb, 9, were found in their Monument-area home on Oct. 30 by law enforcement responding to a 911 call from one of the surviving sons. Detectives believe Christof Kreb killed his wife, son, and daughter before taking his own life.

Monday’s service will be held at New Life Church on Voyager Parkway at 1 p.m. and is open to the public. The surviving family members are asking that instead of flowers, donations be made to the organization Stop Soldier Suicide. Both Kreb parents were Army veterans.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help care for the six remaining Kreb children.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.