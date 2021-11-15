Advertisement

4 family members killed in apparent murder-suicide to be laid to rest in public funeral Monday

Flowers left outside the Kreb family home on Oct. 31, 2021.
Flowers left outside the Kreb family home on Oct. 31, 2021.(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 8:46 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The four family members killed during an apparent murder-suicide Halloween weekend will be laid to rest Monday in a shared funeral service.

The bodies of 50-year-old Yvette Siegert-Kreb; 55-year-old Christof Kreb; and two of their eight children, Felicity Kreb, 13, and Barrett Kreb, 9, were found in their Monument-area home on Oct. 30 by law enforcement responding to a 911 call from one of the surviving sons. Detectives believe Christof Kreb killed his wife, son, and daughter before taking his own life.

Monday’s service will be held at New Life Church on Voyager Parkway at 1 p.m. and is open to the public. The surviving family members are asking that instead of flowers, donations be made to the organization Stop Soldier Suicide. Both Kreb parents were Army veterans.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help care for the six remaining Kreb children.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a car and motorcycle collided on Tutt just south of Stetson Hills Boulevard on...
Motorcycle and car fatally collide in northeast Colorado Springs
Police assessing the scene of an auto-pedestrian crash on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021. A jacket can...
Woman hit by car in downtown Springs; 1 arrested
The roughly 4-5 acre burn area after firefighters contained the blaze. Photo taken on Sunday,...
Evacuations lifted after grass fire sparks in Colorado Springs
Man arrested after house fire in southeast Colorado Springs
Man arrested after disturbance, house fire in southeast Colorado Springs
File photo.
One person killed, another seriously injured in crash Friday

Latest News

Kyle Rittenhouse, accused of shooting three people during a protest against police brutality in...
Judge dismisses weapons charge at Rittenhouse murder trial
Deadly shooting in Canon City Sunday night
11 Call For Action lead investigator Katie Pelton.
Voice of the consumer: Veterans more likely to fall for scams
ViewHouse Sports Blitz Nov. 14
ViewHouse Sports Blitz: AFA head hockey coach Frank Serratore