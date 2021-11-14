Woman hit by car in downtown Springs; 1 arrested

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A driver was arrested after colliding with a woman crossing the street in downtown Colorado Springs.

Police say the victim was walking across Tejon Street at Cimarron just after 2 a.m. when she was hit by the car. The severity of her injuries is unknown.

The driver was detained at the scene. It’s unknown if speeding or alcohol played any role in the crash.

We will update this article as more information is unknown.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.