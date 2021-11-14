Advertisement

Woman hit by car in downtown Springs; 1 arrested

Police assessing the scene of an auto-pedestrian crash on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021. A jacket can...
Police assessing the scene of an auto-pedestrian crash on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021. A jacket can be seen lying on the street.(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 7:51 AM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A driver was arrested after colliding with a woman crossing the street in downtown Colorado Springs.

Police say the victim was walking across Tejon Street at Cimarron just after 2 a.m. when she was hit by the car. The severity of her injuries is unknown.

The driver was detained at the scene. It’s unknown if speeding or alcohol played any role in the crash.

We will update this article as more information is unknown.

