Vehicle carrying hay catches fire on Highway 115

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Traffic was snarled in both directions on Highway 115 Sunday morning after a trailer hauling hay bales caught fire.

The fire sparked around 10:10 a.m. near Little Turkey Creek Road after a Dodge pickup pulling the trailer suffered a mechanical issue. Firefighters successfully kept the blaze from spreading to surrounding land by tossing the smoldering hay bales onto the road.

The highway was fully closed until 11:30 a.m. so that CDOT could clean the roadway after the fire was extinguished, then went to alternating lanes for another hour.

A State Patrol spokesperson tells 11 News the hay protected the vehicle from the brunt of the fire damage. No injuries were reported.

