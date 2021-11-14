Advertisement

Vehicle carrying hay catches fire on Highway 115

Firefighters on Highway 115 on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021.
Firefighters on Highway 115 on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021.(Colorado State Patrol)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 2:05 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Traffic was snarled in both directions on Highway 115 Sunday morning after a trailer hauling hay bales caught fire.

The fire sparked around 10:10 a.m. near Little Turkey Creek Road after a Dodge pickup pulling the trailer suffered a mechanical issue. Firefighters successfully kept the blaze from spreading to surrounding land by tossing the smoldering hay bales onto the road.

The highway was fully closed until 11:30 a.m. so that CDOT could clean the roadway after the fire was extinguished, then went to alternating lanes for another hour.

A State Patrol spokesperson tells 11 News the hay protected the vehicle from the brunt of the fire damage. No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo.
One person killed, another seriously injured in crash Friday
Police lights.
Police: ‘Prolific’ offender arrested at the Colorado Springs Airport after TSA found he was carrying marijuana
Colorado Springs Police are investigating a crash that happened just before 2 a.m. Friday on...
Police: Fatigue believed as factor in Saturday morning crash
Police say a car and motorcycle collided on Tutt just south of Stetson Hills Boulevard on...
Motorcycle and car fatally collide in northeast Colorado Springs
Shelter-in-place alert for a Colorado Springs neighborhood 11/12/21
Shelter-in-place alert lifted for a Colorado Springs neighborhood Friday night

Latest News

Colorado Springs Fire Department on scene of a grass fire west of i-25 near King St and Mesa Rd.
Fire crews evacuating homes near scene of large grass fire
More than 200 kids age 5 to 11 came out Sunday morning to get their first dose of the COVID-19...
200 kids get Pfizer vaccine at UCHealth clinic Sunday
A motorcycle rider died in Colorado Springs Saturday night after crashing in the northeast part...
Motorcycle and car fatally collide in northeast Colorado Springs
Colorado Springs Utilities
Colorado Springs Utilities natural gas and electric rate hike starts Monday