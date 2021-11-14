UPDATE: Evacuations lifted after grass fire sparks in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Fire crews are on the scene of an active grass fire off of King Street and W Tonka Avenue in West Colorado Springs. 11 News crews have learned that the fire is in mop-up stages now, and those evacuated will now be allowed back into their homes.

The fire broke out around 2 p.m. and led fire crews to evacuate nearby homes and shut down traffic on Mesa Road. Homes and businesses near Friendship Ln. were under evacuation orders for about one hour.

11 News has a crew on scene working to learn more about the investigation into how the fire started.

