UCCS Women’s Soccer wins RMAC tournament

UCCS Women's Soccer is the 2021 RMAC Tournament Champions.
UCCS Women's Soccer is the 2021 RMAC Tournament Champions.(UCCS Athletics)
By Megan Hiler
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 5:42 PM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - For the first time in program history, the Mountain Lions have claimed both a conference regular season and tournament championship title in the same season.

On Saturday, the no. 9 ranked UCCS beat Regis 3-1 to win the tournament championship at home.

The Mountain Lions saw a goal from Bri Johnson, and two from Jadyn LeDoux.

The NCAA Divison II tournament starts Nov. 19th. On Monday, UCCS will see where they stand in the NCAA Regional Tournament with the NCAA Selection Show airing at 4:00 p.m.

